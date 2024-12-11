Jeanerette jazz lounge still awaiting approval after four years

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Four years ago, a Jeanerette man envisioned bringing a new cultural touch to downtown Jeanerette by transforming a local building into the Deep-Rooted Jazz Lounge. But four years later, the lounge still has not opened, and its current owner is demanding action from the city to move the project forward.

“It’s not a club; it’s a place where you can relax and wind down after the day,” owner Dean Hill Jr. said. “I think it’d be nice for us to intertwine together—mix the music styles and create something unique for Jeanerette.”

Hill said he aims to combine New Orleans-style jazz with Acadiana's zydeco and swing music traditions and hopes the lounge can offer a relaxing venue for locals to unwind after a long day.

Despite obtaining the necessary credentials, Hill says delays in securing a liquor license and approval for occupancy limits have stalled the project.

“I passed all the federal and city ordinances required, but the board still denies us,” Hill said.

Two years ago, Hill took over the lounge after the previous owner struggled to obtain city approval. Now, Hill is facing similar hurdles in getting the business off the ground. During Monday night’s city council meeting, Hill once again asked city officials when action would be taken.

Alderman Mariah Clay voiced concerns about Hill receiving adequate time to present his case, stating that public comments should be fairly heard.

“We’re not asking for a vote. I’m only asking that these people be allowed fairly to hear their concerns,” Clay said.

KATC reached out to Clay for further comment on the situation, here's what she had to say:

"I felt compelled to advocate on behalf of Mr. Hill due to the ward representative's lack of responsiveness regarding the necessary steps to initiate the review process for the business. As leaders, we have sworn an oath to serve our community, promote business growth, and foster a healthy environment for businesses to thrive. Having served on the council for only two years, I am unable to provide insight into why the approval of the business license has been delayed for four years, despite the business's compliance with state requirements. The Mayor should be able to provide further details and a solution to enable the business to finally open its doors. I hope that the issue preventing the approval of their license without reasonable cause can be resolved, and the business can be given a fair opportunity to open."

City Attorney Lucretia Pecantte also expressed concerns about the prolonged approval process, noting that she had spoken with Hill’s lawyer before the meeting.

“She’s got some grave, serious concerns...serious concerns,” Pecantte said.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois promised to meet with Hill sometime soon during Monday night's council meeting. We reached out to the mayor for further comment, and he said:

"His application is still being processed."

“I hope they give us approval, give us a chance to get our business up and running,” Hill said. “If we have a problem, let them come talk to us about whatever issue that we’ve got going on.”