Jeanerette community packs council chambers, voicing concerns amidst police changes

IBERIA PARISH (JEANERETTE) — Tensions ran high at a Jeanerette City Council meeting Monday as neighbors expressed growing concerns over public safety and the recent resignation of Police Chief Dusty Vallot.

The agenda item that drew the most attention was Item 9-C: "Discussion of community police protection concerns." Residents packed the council chambers, questioning what measures the city would take to ensure the safety of its residents amid ongoing crime and leadership instability within the police department.

One resident compared the sound of recent gunfire he heard to the noise he experienced during Basic Training. "These shots have been going on—25 shots—I heard that from my house on Felix Street, I feel like I’m back at Basic Training," he said.

Since 2001, Jeanerette has experienced a high turnover rate in police leadership, with ten different police chiefs having served the city over the past 24 years. This instability has left many residents questioning law enforcement's effectiveness and ability to address rising crime in the area.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois addressed the resignation of Chief Vallot, stating that it was a personal decision after months of discussion. Vallot, who had applied for several law enforcement positions, was praised by the mayor for his work, including a stellar recommendation from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bourgeois also noted that Vallot had been a top candidate for the "Most Valuable Patrol Officer" (MVP) award from Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers.

With Vallot's departure, the mayor announced that Lieutenant Terrence Moore, a veteran officer with the Jeanerette Police Department, would serve as interim police chief. "He has many, many years of experience," Bourgeois said.

Moore, who addressed the council and community during Monday night's meeting, stressed the importance of having good communication between the Jeanerette Marshal's Office and the Jeanerette Police Department. He and Jeanerette Marshal Fernest "Pac Man" Martin emphasized the need for cooperation to combat crime more effectively.

"No shade to anyone," said Martin, addressing the council and community, "The chief—he called who he wanted to call. He called Saint Mary, he called Baldwin, he called all the outside agencies. But I’m not mad at him—that’s his prerogative. If you want my help, you gotta ask for it.”

The meeting reflected widespread frustration within the community, as residents questioned what concrete actions would be taken to improve safety in the wake of the leadership changes. With gun violence and turnover in the police department affecting the community, many residents are hoping that stronger coordination among local law enforcement will lead to improved security in Jeanerette.