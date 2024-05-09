11-year-old girl from New Iberia sentenced to 7 years: 'She needs a new path'

Closing arguments, more evidence, an emotional impact statement; all leading up to the sentencing of one 11-year-old girl.

Hoping to salvage her future, the judge sentenced the girl to 7 years, 3.5 in custody, and 3.5 on probation. See more below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a case that’s been going on since November, when an 11-year-old girl from New Iberia was accused of murdering 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole. That charge was dropped in March, along with the previous charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

On Wednesday, she was charged with obstruction of justice, and has been sentenced to 7 years on that charge: 3.5 in custody, and 3.5 on probation. 16th Judicial District Court Judge, Roger Hamilton Jr. ordered the girl to spend the time getting an education, undergoing counseling, performing community service, and learning about gun safety.

Bedsole, who was discovered by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on November 28, 2023, was found to have died by two gunshot wounds to his head. On Wednesday his mother, Kim Herman, gave an impact statement to a packed courtroom, saying:

"The world changed forever when I lost my only child, my miracle child. We had a special bond between us, which will remain in my heart forever. He was the best father to his daughter, Kyla. I will be mourning him for the rest of my life.”

Several items were put into evidence during Wednesday's sentencing; including the 11-year-old’s lengthy, disciplinary education records, which note that she has attended up to 12 different schools up until now. Judge Hamilton Jr. placed a seal order on this evidence hoping to protect the juvenile down the line.

A wider issue was discussed during the May 8 proceedings: Is 11 too young to be put on trial? The defense stated: "It's a fundamental belief of many supporters here that an 11-year-old should not be subjected to the criminal justice system."

Bringing the focus back to the case, the judge cited greater issues of "foundation and family," and 'an education system that's failed her,' in response to this. "Juvenile court is here to intervene and rehabilitate," said Judge Hamilton Jr. "This child should have a future."

The 11-year-old will be in court for review hearings when needed.