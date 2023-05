The St. Martinville Police Department has identified the human remains found on December 22,

2022 by matching DNA. The remains are of the missing St. Martinville man Albert Willis. We

received a missing person call regarding Mr. Willis on June 18, 2021.

The case of Mr. Willis is still an open and active investigation.

