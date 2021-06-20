St. Martinville PD searching for missing elderly man with dementia

St. Martinville Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.
71-year-old Albert Willis Jr. was last seen Friday, June 18, in South St. Martinville at 7:30 a.m., police say.
Family members say Willis suffers from dementia.
Willis was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Willis' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 394-3001 or call 911.
