Updated search for missing St. Martinville man

As a search continues for missing St. Martinville man, Albert Willis, who has dementia and who's been missing since June 18, his family tells KATC they haven't given up.

"It's been an ongoing struggle," explained David Willis, brother of the missing man. "My life has drastically changed. My brother and I are very close. I do everything for him."

Over three months later, Albert's family isn't giving up. David Willis says search teams have aided in their efforts. He says dogs picked up the missing man's scent along a road not far from their Knight Street home. He adds, the dog then led them to a pond at the end of St Ann Street and where there seemed to be a hit.

"The search teams said that there is a human carcass, human body under that dirt. They said it may not be your brother, but there is someone's body under there."

Willis says he and his family members have repeatedly told St. Martinville Police about the dogs' hits and what they were told about the pile. He explained to us, when the dogs first guided them to the area of this pond, St. Martinville Police helped clear the area of trees and other vegetation.

Over two weeks, KATC made a number of attempts to get in touch with St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin. Once calls were made to the mayor's office, Mayor Melinda Mitchell assisted in getting the chief on the phone.

Once on the phone, the chief seemed very surprised when he was asked about the department’s efforts to help remove the pile. Martin said he knew nothing about it and explained removing it would be easy. He said he would contact the parish to get the work done as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Willis family says their frustration and hope continues.

"They (the police department) want us to give them updates on what's going on with my brother. You'll got the case. Why are you not updating us on your efforts? Why should we be calling you? As far as I am concerned, they've forgotten about this case. There were lots of things going on at the time, gun violence and other things."

David Willis says as the police department is working other cases, they should still be working on his brother's as well.

"They could still be working on this case here."

"We just want closure. At this point, we are asking the community for help.Albert Willis is 71- years-old.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call St Martinville Police at 394-3001 or call 911.

