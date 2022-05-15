Arrest made in Albert Willis case

An arrest has been made in the case of Albert Willis, a St. Martinville man who went missing June of last year.

According to the St. Martinville Police Department, Porsche Calais was arrested and booked on Obstruction of Justice charges. Police say the charges come after intentional deceitfulness and a failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation and efforts to locate Albert Willis.

Mr. Willis was last seen early in the morning on June 18th, 2021. The family says the 71-year old suffers from dementia.

St. Martinville Police also have a warrant coming for a second person, but the identity of that person has not yet been released. More information will be released as it is made public.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Willis, please call St. Martinville investigators at 337-394-3001.

https://www.katc.com/news/updated-search-for-missing-st-martinville-man

