Louisiana Governor Visits Newly Built Church in St. Landry Parish

GOV. VISITS MT. PLEASANT BAPTIST CHURCH. — New doors are open for the congregation at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in St. Landry Parish.

Louisiana's Governor, John Bel Edwards visited the church Thursday morning, roughly three years after arsonist, Holden Matthews set Mt. Pleasant and two, other, predominantly black churches in St. Landry Parish, on fire.

Gov. Edwards played a key role in Mt. Pleasant's restoration process and encourages the community to forgive Matthews, for the past.

"We need to pray for the arsonist because obviously he was misguided," Gov. Edwards said. "The idea that he would set fire to churches, to places of worship and deprive all of those parishioners of their churches simply to try and impress people from the Internet, it shows how lost that individual was."

Lena Charles is a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Charles was among several members of the St. Landry community, who came to show their support.

"Our church, Holy Ghost Catholic Chruch, the largest African American Church in the United States, are so proud," Charles said. "We were one of the first churches that reached out to the three churches to do an ecumenical service to let them know that the body of churches was standing with them in solidarity and that the forgiveness was there, the love was there and the support was there."

Pastor Gerald Toussaint said he is overwhelmed with joy, now that his congregation can come back to a new place of worship.

"I wasn't concerned about me, God is going to take care of me," Toussaint said. "As long as we got the congregation back and I'm so glad that we're able to come back and fellowship with one another."

According to reports, on March 26, 2019, Matthews set fire to St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, next on April 2, 2019, Matthews set fire to the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and on April 4, 2019, Matthews set fire to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

Judge Robert Summerhays sentenced Matthews to 25 years in prison for three counts of intentional damage to religious property and one count of using fire to commit a felony for burning three, historically Black, Baptist churches.