Logan Lannoo appointed as an interim member of the Youngsville City Council

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Former councilwoman, Kayla Meard Reaux resigned earlier this month after controversial police body camera footage, shows Reaux acting uncooperative following a car crash in November, her seat has since been empty.

The Youngsville City Council held a special meeting to discuss who would be best, to temporarily step up.

Logan Lannoo, a New Iberia native, was elected in a 3-1 vote.

KATC spoke with the newly appointed councilman after the swearing-in ceremony, and he wants the community to know that he is a public servant to the community and will be as transparent as possible moving forward.

"I think the city needs a lot of clarity right now and I know I can provide that," said Lanno. "I think that would be insurance to the people of Youngsville and I think that's what they deserve at this time."

One Youngsville resident, Kermit Folks is just wanting anyone who takes Reaux's seat, to just be trustworthy and not receive any special treatment due to their position.

"If it would've been myself, they probably would've put me in jail or taken my vehicle," said Folks.

Councilmen Lanno understands that even though council members are in positions of authority, they should also be held to the same standard as everyone else.

"I think I'm no different from anyone else obviously clarity and transparency are paramount at this time," said Lanno. "They deserve the truth and I have nothing to hide and I will hide nothing if anything I am a voice for the truth."

The councilman has stated he is not interested in running in the special election as of yet, saying his main focus is just regaining the community's trust again.

"I think the people of Youngsville kind of deserve someone who is focused on the task at hand and not necessarily someone running and sitting in the seat," Lannoo said.

Lanno will temporarily serve as councilman to the city until another candidate is elected in the special elections.