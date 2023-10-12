Local churches fallen victim to recent acts of vandalism

COVERING LOUSIANA, — Within the past month, three churches have become a victim to recent acts of vandalism.

The city of Broussard is the latest with the marble statue of Jesus displayed outside of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, suffering damage to the face and fingers.

In a Facebook statement, Pastor Michael Delcambre says:

"We live in a broken world filled with many people who are hurting. Sometimes, what's happening on the inside comes out on the outside in ugly ways. Our statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus stands at our doors as an invitation to experience His heart poured out for you and me. Jesus waits for each one of us with mercy and love. He wants to patiently hear us out, heal our wounds, and offer us a peace that the world cannot give. If you find yourself hurting, please know that Jesus loves you. We would be honored to introduce you to Him and walk with you to get to know His mercy, love, and peace."

Broussard Chief of Police Vance Olivier said that they have a person of interest and are currently still investigating the incident.

In Jennings, two individuals have been booked with charges relating to vandalism at the Jesus Worship Center for spray painting the words the "Devil has Risen" and drawing pentagrams on the walls of the center. KATC spoke with Pastor Clifton LeJeune who expressed that "All is forgiven."

Over a month ago, the cross that laid on the grave of Charlene Richard, who is also known as the "Little Cajun Saint" is still missing. In a statement on Facebook, Reverend Korey Lavergne says:

"If you have taken it, I must implore you most deliberately to seek sacramental reconciliation and restore yourself to good standing with the church by returning the crucifix."

If you know anything about these acts of vandalism, call your local authorities with any information.