Cross disappears from "Little Cajun Saint" gravesite

The crucifix that was on Charlene Richard's grave is missing.

The priest of the St. Edward Catholic Church on Charlene Highway in Richard said it went missing recently.

"I can only assume that a pilgrim visiting her grave sought to borrow it in order to gain a special favor of healing. I must warn us all, however, that taking something from Charlene's grave in this manner will not merit any special favor from our Lord, however, it will place a soul in grave danger," the priest states in a Facebook post. "Charlene Richard's resting place has been entrusted to the Church, therefore, taking anything from the grave is not only a sin against Charlene, but also against God and His Church."

Charlene Richard, known as "The Little Cajun Saint," was an Acadia Parish middle school student. In 1959, Charlene, who was 12 at the time, was diagnosed with cancer and later died. She was buried at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery, where her grave site has garnered international attention with thousands visiting to pray. In 2021, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops proceeded with the case on Beatification to the Vatican. This means that Richard is getting closer to being declared a saint.

But, Rev. Korey R. LaVergne says, removing the crucifix from her grave is not the way to get her help.

"Let me be quite clear: hoped for miracles cannot be brought about through the action of sin and theft is a mortal sin. Even with the best of intentions, we cannot justify good by performing an evil act. If you have taken it, I must implore you most deliberately to seek sacramental reconciliation and restore yourself to good standing with the Church by returning the crucifix. You may either do so in person to me and be granted forgiveness directly or anonymously return the crucifix to its rightful place and seek absolution from a priest of the Church elsewhere," LaVergne writes.

He added that the crucifix "is not magic. It is a Sacramental of the Church. It has no power to save in and of itself, but only by faith in God and by the power of His grace may we be blessed through sacred, blessed objects which are signs to us of His love. The very blessing prayed over it by His Excellency Bishop Deshotel stated clearly that only those who prayed with the crucifix "worthily and well" could receive the imparted blessing of the Church."

LaVergne promised no charges would be filed if it is returned.

"For the sake of your soul and eternal salvation, please restore the crucifix to Charlene's resting place and reconcile yourself to God. There shall be no further penalties pursued against you if you do so. May God have mercy upon you and bring you back into the nurturing embrace of the Church. In all things, choose charity," he wrote.

Here's the post: