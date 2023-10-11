'Why here?': Residents strongly oppose new mental health facility proposal

LAFAYETTE — A proposal for a new mental health facility on the North Side has neighbors concerned about safety. On Tuesday, Oct. 10, nearly 50 residents and community members attended the second of several Town Hall meetings about the proposal.

Also in attendance was developer Lee "Woody" Wood, and operations officers Crystal Mitchell and Joseph Thibeaux. They served as a panel to answer questions, and take feedback into consideration.

"I just think the placement is what we're concerned about," said one.

"The feasibility studies will show, it will decrease the property value," said another.

"What they read about and what we deal with on a daily basis is two different things," added a third.

Residents also expressed concerns over the safety and security of, and around, the facility, why the facility could not be in an already-commercialized space, and advocated for "more positive resources" in the area.

The next Town Hall meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Lafayette City Hall, starting at 5:30 p.m.

