Proposal for new mental health facility raises questions

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lee "Woddy" Wood is one of two developers hoping to break ground on 100 Poydras St. There stands an old abandoned campus, formerly known as the J. Wallace James Elementary School. Wood has proposed that the building be transformed into a new mental health facility.

"There is a need for mental health services in this area," said Wood, "and that's a problem that we're trying to address."

Many neighbors of the area disagree with the proposal, saying they would feel "unsafe" having the facility so close to their houses and families. The developer says that safety is a top priority for this project.

"We are wanting to be an asset to the community," Wood continued, "safety is our number one concern. We are very concerned about that, and we concentrate on making what's best for the neighborhood as possible."

Public meetings will be held in the near future, to further discuss the proposal.