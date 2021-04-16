Flag raising ceremony kicks off 2021 Festival season

The City of Lafayette hosted the Festival International flag raising ceremony Friday at City Hall.

The ceremony is to officially celebrate 2021 Festival season and to get the community to fly the Festival flag in support of the 35th Festival International de Louisiane.

Festival International invites the community to purchase a 2021 flag and fly it at residences and businesses. Flags are $20 and are available on Festival's online store, Parish Ink downtown, and Hub City Sports.

Exciting changes for Festival International 2021

Festival International announces plans for 2021

Downtown restaurants adding global flavor to Festival International

Festival International 2021 official artwork unveiled

Festival International chooses three visual artists for 35th annual event

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel