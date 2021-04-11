Festival International 2021 official artwork unveiled

Festival International unveiled the 2021 official artwork, along with this year's pin and poster, during an event held Saturday evening.

The reveal happened at the Acadiana Center for the Arts during April ArtWalk.

Three local artists came together to contribute to the design and encapsulate this year's theme.

"This year it's been really interesting to see the collaboration unfold between a weaver, a painter, and a potter, and to see what they came up with," said Carly Viator, marketing coordinator for Festival International. "Our theme this year is unity and diversity and they totally nailed it."

The artwork was projected outside of ACA in Downtown Lafayette, which also was unique to this year's reveal. Those in attendance had first access to buy pins, signed posters, and other 2021 Virtual Festival merch, including Festival's remedy for enjoying Festival at home, Fest-in-a-Box. Organizers also are kicking off 'Feastival,' a month-long event celebrating the delicious food Festival International is known for while also highlighting local restaurants.

Find more information on this year's festival at festivalinternational.org.

