Festival International chooses three visual artists for 35th annual event

Festival International de Louisiane announced Monday, March 1, that three artists have been chosen as their Official Visual Artists for the 35th annual event.

Unlike previous years, Festival says they decided to bring together multiple artisans with diverse backgrounds and mediums to create a piece of commissioned artwork that is unifying and unique.

This year's artist include Neka Mire, Jerome Ford and Luann Duhon.

Festival Interantional says that organizers are planning an artwork reveal for later this spring.

The following are short biographies provided by Festival International de Louisiane of this year's Official Visual Artists:

Neka S. Mire:

Festival International de Louisiane Neka S. Mire

Neka S. Mire is a Chitimacha bead artist and river cane weaver. Neka began beading as a child in 1993 at Chitimacha Tribal School and continued to expand her artistry over the years. In addition to beading and cane weaving, she designs & crochets accessories and practices finger weaving, tablet weaving, and inkle weaving.

Mire’s dedication and talent have provided her with opportunities to share the traditions of her culture with audiences near and far. She continues to learn and share the techniques of her Chitimacha ancestors and tribal members.

“I feel greatly honored to be one of the artists to work on the art for this year’s Festival International, and to work with Jerome Ford and Luann Duhon.” Neka said. “The mat that I wove for Festival International is the first mat I have ever made. The changing directions of the lines represent the way music affects each of us individually and together as music, movement, and life merge into one.”

Jerome Ford

Festival International de Louisiane Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford, the painter out of this special collaboration, was born and raised in New Orleans and this is reflected in his vibrant artwork. As a child growing up in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Ford claims to have found that his most gratifying experiences involved designing and creating.

After graduating from LSU, where he studied painting, drawing, and printmaking, Ford taught in the Talented Visual Arts Program in New Orleans until 2006. Hurricane Katrina drove Jerome to relocate to his wife’s hometown of Opelousas, where he continues to teach in the Talented Program. His impact on childrens’ lives and the creative community are admirable. At night, Jerome can be found painting in his studio.

As a cultural arts organization, Festival International was drawn to Ford’s style and themes found in his work. His inspirations and ideas come from real life experiences, including his travels and learning about cultures.

“Festival International is a world-renowned entity and to be chosen to collaborate with two great artists to create this year's festival artwork is a career highlight.” explained Jerome. “Our design will incorporate symbols that exemplify unity and togetherness.”

Luann Duhon

Festival International de Louisiane Luann Duhon

A potter for more than 40 years, Duhon has been part of the cultural event since its inception over 30 years ago. From volunteering to providing artist transportation, all the way to vending art and assisting with the production of the Marché des Arts area, Luann and her husband, Jimmie, know and love the festival from many angles. Organizers of the event are thrilled to have Luann’s talent behind the official artwork for 2021.

With nature being a common theme in her work, Luann enjoys horse hair raku and colorful mixed media fish and birds. Duhon is also a certified floral designer. She has raised her family while maintaining vital roles in local arts organizations, including a hand in establishing the Louisiana Crafts Guild.

Luann grew up near Cincinnati, Ohio, which is where she began her first apprenticeship in 1978. She came to Lafayette, Louisiana in 1981 to attend USL, where she would meet her future husband and be welcomed into his big Cajun family. Community involvement and collaboration with other artists are important components of Luann’s life, so this recent collaborative experience was a perfect fit.

“We look forward to all being together again, both virtually this spring and in person in the future.” said Scott Feehan, Executive Director of Festival. “We hope you will join us in support of the celebration this spring, just like every year. Stay tuned for lots of exciting announcements, including our big 2021 artwork and music lineup reveal! Festival is taking over Lafayette this April in new ways.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel