Information sought in 2023 homicide of New Iberia man

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office are still seeking any information in the 2023 murder of a New Iberia man.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, shortly before 1 pm, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to a deceased male found in the 1600 block of Prairie Highway in Breaux Bridge.

Investigators identified the deceased male as Devonte Jamar Colar, 29, of New Iberia, following the initial investigation.

Further investigation revealed that he was last seen by family members on February 22, 2023, and was reported missing to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office on February 28, 2023.

If you know who is responsible for Devonte Jamar Colar's death or have any information regarding this homicide, contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office or report anonymously through St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030 or the P3 Tips app.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

To read KATC's previous coverage on the incident, click here, here and here.