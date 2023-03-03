Assistance needed locating missing New Iberia man

NEW IBERIA, La. — On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, relatives of Devonte Jamal Colar filed a missing person’s report with the New Iberia Police Department, says Captain Leland Laseter.

According to relatives, Colar was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle in the 1100 block of Abraham Roy Street on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Family members have not been able to make contact with him since.

Colar is 29 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds, authorities say.

Anyone who sees Colar or knows his whereabouts are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.