Body of missing Iberia man located, SMPSO investigates as homicide

Sheriff Becket Breaux announces that following an investigation, Detectives with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the deceased male subject who was found in the 1600 block of Prairie Highway on Saturday afternoon, as Devonte Jamar Colar, 29, of New Iberia.

Colar was previously reported missing to the Iberia Police Department by family members on February 28, 2023, after he was last seen by family members on February 22, 2023.

A search party was conducted on Saturday, March 11 in effort of locating Colar.

According to authorities, Colar's death is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, or you can report it anonymously via St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030 or you can use the free P3 Tips App. All tips remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.