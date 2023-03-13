A search party is using local efforts to try to find Devonte Jamal Colar

NEW IBERIA, La. — A search party for 29-year-old Devonte Jamal Colar was underway Saturday morning, making it 16 days since Colar was reported missing.

Colar was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle on Abraham Roy Street on February 22nd. His relatives have not seen him since.

Drones, ATVS, and even a scent dog was used to search within an 8-mile radius of his last location.

"They have drones, dogs, we have 4 ATVS, horses, dirt bikes, and we gonna search the whole air to try to find Mr. Colar." said Apostle Felton Hogan, who helped organize search efforts.

The family of Colar reached out to the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team also for their help in trying to find their loved one.

"If we can we close to where he is, the dog will pick up his scent and pursue it." said Toney Wade, Director of Operations of Cajun Coast Search and Rescue.

Devonte's mother describes him as a gentle and loving son; she is heartbroken over her sons' disappearance and urges anyone with information to come forward.

"My baby was a loving child, and he wouldn't go that long without calling us, "said Miss Colar. "I just want my baby please, somebody let us know something."

Family of Colar was there to aid in the rescue and are hopeful they will find him or find some closure on what happen to Colar from this search party's efforts.

"I'm holding on to hope that he's somewhere out there," said Heather Rhine, first-cousin of Colar. "So again, if someone knows the whereabouts of Devonte Colar, please reach out."

Anyone who sees Colar or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.

