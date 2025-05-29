LAKE CHARLES, La. (KATC) — With the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season just days away, Louisiana emergency officials are reminding residents that preparation must begin well before a storm makes landfall.

Preparing for Hurricane Season: FEMA's Role

“We’re no strangers to severe weather here in Louisiana,” said Tony Robinson, regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 6. “It’s crucial to be prepared — for damage you don’t think will happen to you… until it does.”

For those who have experienced devastating storms, the recovery process can be overwhelming. Many turn to FEMA for help, but officials stress that the system starts closer to home.

“All disasters start and end locally,” Robinson told KATC. “Local parish officials are the first line of defense. Then it goes to the state, to the governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), and then FEMA lends support through the governor’s OHSEP.”

That’s why officials are urging individuals and families to take personal responsibility for preparedness now — not when a storm is already on its way.

“If you live in a coastal jurisdiction — or even inland — you need to be preparing yourself now,” Robinson said. “What does it look like to be without power? Think about the things that typically happen during hurricane season, because that’s the best way for an individual to recover.”

This year, the path to recovery may come with added challenges, as FEMA’s long-term future faces uncertainty due to ongoing discussions about federal job and funding cuts proposed under the Trump administration.

“The fiscal year runs through Sept. 30, so we’re currently funded through September 2025,” Robinson told KATC. “After that, we’re waiting on the president’s budget for the new fiscal year. Right now, we’re focusing on training staff and backfilling positions to support the people of Louisiana.”

Another major concern: flood insurance.

“Most people think their homeowners insurance is enough, but it doesn’t cover flooding,” Robinson said. “Even if you don’t live in a special flood hazard area, the insurance is usually cheaper — and it can make all the difference. Forty percent of the flood losses we see are from people outside those designated areas. Recovery without insurance is incredibly hard.”

FEMA may offer assistance to uninsured residents, but officials stress that this aid is not a substitute for having a flood policy in place.

In the event of storm damage, quick action is important — but documentation is critical.

“Don’t wait to clean up,” Robinson told KATC. “But before you do, save your receipts, take photos and videos, and document everything.”

As the season approaches, one message remains clear: FEMA is a support agency, not a replacement for personal preparation. The agency’s programs are designed to help you move forward in the recovery process — not to handle everything for you.

Whether you’re along the coast or further inland, now is the time to make a plan, check your insurance, and ensure your family is ready for whatever this hurricane season may bring.