Will your insurance cover the damage if disaster strikes?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — With hurricane season fast approaching, many Louisiana homeowners are asking a crucial question: Will my insurance actually cover the damage if disaster strikes?

It turns out the answer may not be what you expect. But to get there, a common misconception has to be addressed first.

Homeowners Insurance: Are you really covered?

“Homeowners insurance and flood insurance are two completely different things,” said Blake Domingue, owner and agent at Leauxcal Insurance Agency in Lafayette Parish. “Homeowners insurance will cover you for any damages the storm would cause. Anytime we get a flood and water rises, that’s when you’d need to have flood insurance. So if your home floods due to a hurricane, you’re kinda in a bind if you don’t have flood insurance.”

And don’t assume you’re in the clear just because your home isn’t in a designated flood zone.

“Technically everything is in a flood zone in a sense, because anything can flood at any point in time,” Domingue said. “That’s what we tell our customers here. Now some people do get better rates depending on what zone you’re in, so it is beneficial. If you’re in a low-risk zone, your premium may not be as much.”

Even if you carry both homeowners and flood insurance, you might still find gaps in your coverage. One common oversight? Mold.

Mold damage typically isn’t covered under a standard homeowner’s policy, especially if it results from flooding. Experts recommend carefully reviewing the fine print and working closely with your agent to understand exactly what is — and isn’t — covered.

And don’t forget your vehicle.

“Auto insurance is important as well,” said Domingue. “Make sure that you have comprehensive coverage on your auto that would cover any damage sustained from a storm. It’s important to have.”

Experts warn not to wait until it’s too late. Once a storm enters the Gulf, most insurers in the region impose a moratorium on writing new policies.

“Moratoriums come into effect whenever storms enter the Gulf for us in our area,” Domingue said. “That just means insurance companies won’t be writing any new business until the storm has passed. And once it has passed, sometimes they still wait a week or two to open back up until they can assess all damages.”

The good news? The market is showing signs of improvement.

“The market has opened up a lot more,” he said. “We have more carriers now than we had a few years ago when we had that mass exodus of carriers out of the state. So premiums may not be ideal for everybody in certain parishes, but there’s definitely coverage you can get.”

A smart step: Keep your homeowner's policy updated with any repairs or replacements — especially your roof, A/C unit, electrical, plumbing, or hot water heater. These updates can help lower premiums, which vary based on your home’s age and proximity to the coast.

Finally, review your policy every year and stay in touch with your agent to ensure your coverage reflects your current needs.

A little extra planning now could save you thousands later.

