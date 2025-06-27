UPDATE: Rayne man indicted on multiple child sex abuse charges now out on bond

A Rayne man accused in four child sex abuse cases is out on bond again.

Most recently, Julian "Trey" Marie Aucoin III, 41, was indicted in connection with a November 2024 arrest. It was his fourth indictment for child sex charges since 2021. The most recent indictment accuses him of one count sexual battery of a juvenile younger than 13 years of age; indecent behavior with an eight-year-old child; and three counts of rape of a child who was nine years old at the time.

At the time of his February indictment he was bond was set at $2.5 million but this week it was reduced by a judge to $500,000, records show. He posted that bond on Wednesday, June 25, and was released.

When he was arrested in November 2024, he already was out on bond for three other child sex abuse cases; he had posted $250,000 bond twice, and $500,000 once, records show.

Records at the Louisiana Secretary of State indicate Aucoin is the officer of several Acadia Parish businesses, including Aucoin's Trucking & Excavation.

Aucoin has been booked four times now since 2021 on child sex charges. As of February 2025, records at the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court indicate multiple continuances, almost all of them on motion of Aucoin's attorney.

Here's what our February 2025 court check showed:

In April 2021, he was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He posted a $250,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim was 15 years old at the time of the incident, and court minutes indicate the child attends an Acadia Parish high school. That case had a trial date set, but it was continued after his attorney said he would be in another trial. There's a hearing set in the case for next month, records show.

A few months later, in July 2021, he was arrested again and booked on a sexual battery charge. In that case he posted $500,000 bond and was released. In that case, the alleged victim - a different child - was younger than 15 years of age. The most recent event in that case was a trial set for May 2024, which was continued - again on the motion of Aucoin's attorney.

Then, in December 2023, he was arrested again, this time booked with first-degree rape, oral sexual battery and sexual battery. In that case, the alleged victim again was younger than 15 years of age, according to the indictment. In that case, Aucoin's attorney has filed a Motion alleging that the DA won't produce records of the rape victim's gynecologist for him.

We reached out to Aucoin's attorney in the pending cases, Donald Cleveland of Lafayette, and we will update this story when we receive a response.