Three people wanted for accessory to murder

Rayne Police are looking for several people who are accused of helping a murder suspect hide from police.

The warrants were issued this week for several people in connection with the December 4 slaying of Darren Senegal, 20. Senegal's body was found near the Mervine Kahn Extension. He had been shot several times.

Police already have arrestedJamyrion "Myri" Senegal, 18, and booked him on second-degree murder and weapons charges. A 16-year-old also is accused in the case.

The warrants issued this week name:

Brittany Senegal, 34, of Crowley

Rachelle Senegal, 49, of Crowley

Frank Leopaul, 28, of Rayne

Each of these people are wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

"Our department holds a zero-tolerance policy towards violent offenders and those who support or aid them. We are committed to ensuring justice and safety in our community," said Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly.

Stelly also said detectives continue to work on both cases and more arrests connected to these recent homicides are anticipated in the near future.

If you know the location of any of the fugitives, police ask that you please call 337-789-TIPS.