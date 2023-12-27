Crowley man booked with murder, weapons charges

Rayne Police arrested a Crowley man on Christmas day and booked him with multiple charges, including murder.

The arrest of Jamyrion Jaquan Senegal, aka "Myri," came during the execution of search warrants on Sixth Street, police say.

He's accused in the December 4 shooting death of Darren Senegal, 20, of Rayne. His body was found in the area of the Mervine Kahn extension and railroad tracks in a field. At the time, police said he had been shot by two men. A couple days later, they identified Myri Senegal as a suspect, along with a 16-year-old, and asked for the public's help to locate him.

Myri Senegal, 18, was found in an apartment with other people. During the warrant search, police allegedly found drugs and "multiple illegally modified firearms."

He was booked with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of armor-piercing bullets, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon in the presence of drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a machine gun and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say additional charges are coming for Senegal and others who helped him.