Suspects sought after body found near Mervine Kahn extension

RAYNE, La. — The Rayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Jamyrion Jaquan Senegal, 18, of Crowley. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the December 4 murder of Darren Senegal.

A warrant has been issued for Jamyrion's arrest on charges of criminal conspiracy and second-degree murder. Additional arrests are expected in the near future, including the 16-year-old co-conspirator and any individuals aiding them in evading arrest.

Chief Carroll Stelly urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamyrion Senegal or the murder conspiracy to contact detectives at 337-393-2930. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Callers have the option to remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

If you see Jamyrion in public, Chief Stelly asks that you call 911 and do not approach the suspect, who is believed to be armed.

