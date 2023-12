RAYNE, La. — On Monday, December 4, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Rayne Police Department received a call of an unresponsive male.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the Mervine Kahn extension and railroad tracks in a field where the victim was found dead.

Rayne Police, medical personnel and the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Rayne detectives are investigating the incident.