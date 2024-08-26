"I just want to tell him that I love him": Colleagues mourn officer Flugence and family killed in Friday crash

RAYNE — The crash that killed 27-year-old Javonta Flugence, his fiancee Amber Davy, and their 2-year-old daughter Caroline has left several communities grieving from Church Point to Crowley and in Rayne. Sunday afternoon, KATC's Paris Flannigan spoke to Mark Regan II, a long-time friend and colleague of Flugence at Crawfish Hut Bar and Grill in Rayne, where the two dined often.

Mark Regan, K9 officer for Rayne police department, remembers his friend of more than 15 years.

"He was notorious for joking and saying off-the-wall things," says Regan.

Their relationship began at Crowley Middle School and blossomed over the years. The two worked together for the Rayne Police Department.

"Javonta was a go-getter. He's been that way since we were kids. When we started hanging out, he was full of ambition and drive. He always had a smile on his face," said Regan.

When Regan got the news about Friday's crash, he said he couldn't believe it.

"Shocking, I guess you can say at first because, as police officers, we see the worse of the worse," said Regan.

Javonta was part of a trio that included K9 officer Regan and Sgt. Dylan Istre. Most people around town referred to them as the Three Musketeers. All three were inseparable.

"It doesn't seem real," said Sgt. Dylan Istre with the Rayne Police Department, "It feels like a bad dream."

He says the loss hurts.

"I have been doing this job for 11 years. I have seen my fair share of losses and family members morn losses, but it is harder when it's someone you consider your friend and your brother," said Sgt. Istre.

"He was one of the most driven officers," said Regan.

Regan is also the Godfather to Javonta's daughter Caroline, who was also killed in the crash. Regan says he will never forget the loving relationship shared between the two.

"He was playing cops and robbers with her in the yard the last time I was at their house. He was a very present father," said Regan.

"He loved Amber, and they were his world," said Sgt. Istre.

"Javonta and Amber's relationship was the meaning of true love," said Regan.

Funeral and visitation arrangements for the Flugence family have been set for Wednesday, August 28th, at the Rice Festival building, 717 W. Mills St. in Crowley.

Visitation hours will begin at 9:00 am, and funeral services will start at 2:00 pm.

The final resting place will be Woodlawn Cemetery.

