Community mourns death of young officer and family in single-vehicle crash

Louisiana State Police released new details on Saturday regarding the crash that claimed the lives of a young officer and his family.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday. Louisiana State Police was notified of the crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Bluefish Road in Lyons Point.

The crash killed 27-year-old Jovanta Fluegence, 26-year-old Amber Davy, and 2-year-old Caroline Fluegence, all from Crowley.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 2003 Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on LA Hwy 13 when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right. State police say the Toyota entered a ditch, struck a culvert, became airborne, and overturned onto its roof.

The statement indicated that all three occupants sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. State police also report that the occupants were not restrained and were partially ejected from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, hundreds of messages of support for the families have poured in on social media since news of the deaths became public.

“It definitely was a tremendous tragedy. It is very sad to hear what happened to him and his family,” said Brian Mouton, a city alderman.

“He was not only protecting our community, but many people considered him a true friend,” Mouton added. “He had a strong dedication to his job; the young man was moving up in the ranks. All I can say is prayers for Detective Fluegence and his fiancée, Amber, as well.”

Lafayette City Marshal's Office commented on the deaths:

"Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to Chief Stelly, the Rayne Police Department, and the family and friends of Detective Javonta Flugence. The tragic loss of Detective Flugence, his fiancée Amber Davy, and their young daughter Caroline is felt deeply across our community. Marshal Reggie Thomas and the entire staff of the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office stand with you in this time of immense sorrow. We pray for comfort and strength for all who are grieving this unimaginable loss."

The Scott Police Department also shared a message of condolence:

“Chief Chad Leger and the officers of the Scott Police Department wish to extend their condolences to the families of Rayne Police Detective Javonta Fluegence, his fiancée, Amber Davy, and their daughter, Caroline Fluegence. This young family lost their lives in a tragic crash and left a community grieving. The Scott Police Department joins the Rayne Police Department in their time of sorrow.”

Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement on the tragic deaths:

“Please join me in praying for the family, friends, and co-workers of Detective Fluegence and his family, who were all tragically killed in a single-vehicle accident. What an absolutely heartbreaking and devastating loss for the Rayne Police Department and the entire Acadia Parish community.”

An investigation is ongoing to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.