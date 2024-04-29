'We're grateful': Abbeville resident after KATC helped with ongoing flooding issues

NORTH ABBEVILLE, KATC — NORTH ABBEVILLE, KATC - Last year, KATC looked into an ongoing drain issue at North Abbeville Subdivision .

Homeowners were frustrated because every time it rained, the main road in and out would flood.

Nearly five months later, I followed up with residents to see if there was any progress. North Subdivision Resident Ron Landry says he no longer dreads when it rains.

“After countless and countless times reaching out (to city officials) to no avail, we had no choice but to go to the news and it makes us feel better to know that we reached out and we got results,” he said.

Back in December, I witnessed a student leaving her car and walking through the water to get to the other side.

“We had a very very bad drainage problem where individuals couldn’t get in and couldn’t get out to get to work because of the high water,” Landry said.

Ron says roughly one week after our story aired, they were getting the help they requested.

“We called KATC to try and get some rectification and we did. We’re just grateful that people can go back and forth to work. People don’t have to worry about their cars being damaged,” he said.

Aside from car troubles, Ron’s major concern was his elderly mother.

“One of my main concerns for me was having a mom that’s up in age and if anything were to transpire you know we couldn’t get in and out. Now, people are flowing in.

While KATC has not independently confirmed the cause of the flooding, residents say the issue improved after the city cleaned up the trash built up in the drains.

Ron says after living in the complex for 10 years, he finally feels heard.

“We saw that the city came out and they opened all the drainage. The mayor came out and the city workers came out. We conversed with them and we got no backlash. From a different perspective, they said if there’s anything they can do, we can just call them,” he said.

KATC reached out to Abbeville city officials regarding when the cleanout took place but have not heard back. Ron says he spoke with the mayor and he’s grateful for her help.