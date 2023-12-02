Abbeville residents frustrated following flooding

Abbeville, La. - Several residents of North Abbeville Subdivision say they dread when it rains because of the poor infrastructure.

“We can’t get out, we are going to lose our car if we go in the water,” a North Abbeville Subdivision resident said.

Residents in North Abbeville Subdivision say they are frustrated. On Thursday evening, the Vermilion Parish area received nearly six inches of rainfall. Abbeville saw upwards of seven inches. The most they’ve seen in months.

However, scenes of cars driving through the water and residents walking through the flood to get to the other side are all too familiar.

“I can’t drive my car to get to school … It's just aggravating because I can’t go anywhere. Where if I had an emergency,” Kirsten Bridgs said.

This housing unit has one road that leads in and out. When the water reaches a high level, residents either risk damaging their cars or they wait for the water to subside. Residents say it takes hours for the water to subside.

Despite repeated flooding, residents like Ron Landry say the city has not come to help. Ron and his family have lived in the subdivision for more than ten years.

He says his biggest concern is his 75-year-old mother. “If something was to happen how - it’s a one way in, one way out. How is the individual supposed to get back here? This is a situation that can be rectified by the city ,” Ron said.

As impacting storms are becoming more frequent, residents are hoping the city can help ease the damage. “I’m hoping that it can change. I’m hoping because this is something that basically can be fixed. It’s very rectifiable,” Ron said.

City officials told KATC that the mayor’s team has been out in the field working since 5 in the morning working on the drainage issues around the City of Abbeville. Regarding Sucre Circle, Mayor White says she has been made aware of the resident's concerns and is working with the proper authorities to figure out a solution to help with drainage.