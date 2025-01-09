Windy and rainy weather is still expected this evening and throughout the night

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 6 PM for Lafayette, St. Martin, Jeff Davis, Acadia, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes. The advisory will remain in effect until 6 AM tomorrow. A low-pressure system in the Gulf is will cause strong winds to impact south Louisiana. Secure any loose objects outside to prevent them from being blown away, especially the trash cans.
Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected tonight and early tomorrow. Acadiana may receive between 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some isolated areas possibly getting up to 5 inches.
Heavy rain is set to start this afternoon and is expected to clear out by noon tomorrow. As temperatures remain above freezing, winter precipitation is not anticipated in our area. Any winter weather will remain to the north.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Vermilion Parish starting tonight at 9 PM and lasting until tomorrow at 3 AM. Tide levels are expected to rise between 1.5 and 2 feet at high tide, which will occur around midnight.
