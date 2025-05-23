What's in store for the Memorial Day Weekend

Get ready for seasonable temperatures this Memorial Day weekend! We're looking at overnight lows in the 70s and daytime highs reaching the 80s and 90s.
With high dew points, expect heat index values near 96°—stay hydrated!
Higher rain chances start rolling in late Sunday, kicking off an unsettled weather pattern. Daily downpours are likely, especially in northern Acadiana where there’s a marginal risk for heavy rain on Tuesday. Be cautious of flooded roadways as we could see 1-3" of rain, with localized higher amounts in some storms.
On Memorial Day, expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Enjoy the weekend and stay dry!
