What's in store for the Memorial Day Weekend

2014_Memorial_Day.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
2014_Memorial_Day.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall1.png
WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png
Get ready for seasonable temperatures this Memorial Day weekend! We're looking at overnight lows in the 70s and daytime highs reaching the 80s and 90s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

With high dew points, expect heat index values near 96°—stay hydrated!

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png

Higher rain chances start rolling in late Sunday, kicking off an unsettled weather pattern. Daily downpours are likely, especially in northern Acadiana where there’s a marginal risk for heavy rain on Tuesday. Be cautious of flooded roadways as we could see 1-3" of rain, with localized higher amounts in some storms.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall1.png
WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

On Memorial Day, expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Enjoy the weekend and stay dry!

2014_Memorial_Day.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

