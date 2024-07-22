Wetter than normal pattern this week!

In Acadiana, we expect continued soggy and rainy weather this week, with high rain chances through the weekend. A significant amount of tropical moisture will cover the majority of the south, leading to rain chances of up to 90% on Wednesday, with likely showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may bring heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash flooding due to the already saturated grounds.

Given the current extreme saturation of the ground, Acadiana could receive an additional 4 inches of rainfall this week, with isolated areas experiencing higher amounts.

This afternoon, we can expect scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. In addition to the rainy weather, temperatures are expected to trend cooler as we reach the end of July.

