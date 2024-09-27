Weekend Forecast: Warm and sunny!

Acadiana is in for a sunny and warm week ahead, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, which is typical for this time of year. There is no rain expected to pass through the state for at least the next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In addition to the dry conditions, the drought is increasing in south Louisiana. Abnormally dry conditions, known as D0, have spread through Jeff Davis, Acadia, and a small portion of northeastern St. Landry parish. It wouldn't be surprising if more areas of Acadiana are classified under abnormally dry conditions with the next drought monitor update.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Last night, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a category four hurricane near Aucilla River in the Big Bend area of Florida’s Gulf Coast. It's worth noting that this location was about 20 miles northwest of where Hurricane Idalia made landfall last year as a category four hurricane. Tropical Storm Helene, which is currently at 45 mph sustained winds, will continue to weaken as it moves north at 32 mph, eventually becoming a low-pressure system this afternoon.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Hurricane season continues through the end of November. Currently, there are multiple systems in the tropics. Aside from Tropical Storm Helene, there is a disturbance in the southern Caribbean with a 20% chance of formation in the next seven days. Isaac was upgraded to a hurricane earlier this morning as it continues its journey to the east at 12 mph. Additionally, a new tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of formation in the next seven days. It's important to stay aware throughout the rest of the hurricane season.

As of 10 AM, Tropical Storm Joyce has developed in the Atlantic, previously known as Invest 98L. The good news is that it's expected to stay over open waters in the Atlantic and won't pose a threat to the lower 48!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.