Warm, windy, and humid Easter weekend

Easter weekend is expected to be warm, windy, and humid, with temperatures starting tonight in the 70s.
On Saturday, we’ll be back in the 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A Wind Advisory will take effect tomorrow, with south/southeast winds up to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.
Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the weather forecast for Acadiana has improved. Little to no rain is expected on Sunday , but there is a higher chance of rain in the forecast for Monday.
Initially, there was a slight risk of severe weather, but recent models show better agreement, indicating that the severe threat is higher north of Acadiana.
