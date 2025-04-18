Warm, windy, and humid Easter weekend

Easter weekend is expected to be warm, windy, and humid, with temperatures starting tonight in the 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On Saturday, we’ll be back in the 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Wind Advisory will take effect tomorrow, with south/southeast winds up to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the weather forecast for Acadiana has improved. Little to no rain is expected on Sunday , but there is a higher chance of rain in the forecast for Monday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Initially, there was a slight risk of severe weather, but recent models show better agreement, indicating that the severe threat is higher north of Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.