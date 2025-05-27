Helping kids cope with hurricane anxiety: Experts share tips for parents

As hurricane season gets underway, the threat of severe storms can be frightening—especially for children. For many families, sheltering in place during a hurricane can be a stressful and emotional experience, leaving kids with a lot of unanswered questions and anxiety.

“The noises,” said Erin, a third grader. “And if the power goes out, then it’s dark.”

“Thunder and lightning and a lot of rain,” said another third grader, Avanie. “Does that make you scared?”

And for many kids, the answer is yes. To learn how parents can best support their children during hurricane season, KATC spoke with clinical therapist Tessia Ozene, owner of Strive Wellness & Consulting. She said there are clear signs that a child may be feeling anxious about approaching storms.

“They start to ask Mom or Dad if they can sleep in their bed,” Ozene said. “Or they ask questions like, ‘Is there a storm coming? Should I be scared?’”

So how can parents start conversations about hurricanes in ways that are safe and age-appropriate? “You’re the expert in your child’s development,” Ozene said. “You’re their safe person, so they trust you. Start by developing a plan early on. Talk to them about what a hurricane is. I usually like to refer to books to help explain.”

Books and simple language can help kids understand what to expect without overwhelming them. And while parents can’t always make guarantees about what a storm will do, Ozene encourages caregivers to use reassuring messages. “Everything is figure-outable,” she said. “No matter how big or small the impact may be, if they know they have support—whether from their parents or others—they’ll feel safer. Things will be a lot less scary.”

She also recommends including kids in storm prep activities, such as assembling emergency kits or helping create a family safety plan.

“Make sure they feel embraced, like they’re part of the team—the preparedness team,” Ozene said. “Whenever they feel like they’re involved and they know the plan, they’re a lot less anxious. Just like us—when we know what’s coming, we tend to feel more in control.”

And if a storm does strike, Ozene said to be present, use calming strategies like breathing techniques, and offer constant reassurance.

The bottom line: communication, preparation and support can go a long way in helping children weather the emotional storm of hurricane season.

