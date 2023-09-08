Showers early Saturday...smooth sailing rest of weekend

After a round of widespread strong to severe storms that brought damaging winds to many areas of Acadiana Friday afternoon, it will be much quieter for the rest of the evening and most of thee night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another quick round of showers and a few storms, with lesser dynamics are expected early Saturday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The risk of severe storms will be much lower for our Saturday morning but a few cells could possess strong and gusty winds.

Any activity will end by mid-late morning Saturday with lingering clouds into the afternoon, eventually leading to clearing skies.

After a more pleasant morning start in the low-mid 70s, look for temperatures to barely reach the 90° mark Sturday for the first time since June 6...if the skies clear earlier than expected, we will likely top out in the lower 90s.

It gets better for Sunday morning with lows area-wide dropping into the mid-upper 60s.

Sunny skies are anticipated Sunday afternoon with temperatures pushing back toward the low-mid 90s, albeit with comfortably low humidity.

The rest of the 10 Day Forecast looks rather quiet and dry for the area with highs topping out in the low-mid 90s (with below normal humidity), while night time lows continue to stay in the almost fall-like upper 60s to lower 70s.

In the tropics, outside of Tropical Storm Margot in the far Eastern Atlantic, it will be all about powerful Hurricane Lee.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Major Hurricane Lee leveled off to a category 4 storm today and that's where the mature hurricane should stay intensity wise, with eye-wall replacement cycles for at least the next 4 days.

Lee will not threaten any land areas through the next 5-6 days...thereafter, the storm looks to re-curve in the Atlantic with areas such as Bermuda, New England, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland having to watch this system more closely in the 7-10 day time-frame.

For now, there appears to be no tropical threat to the Gulf of Mexico into the 4th week of September...we'll see if we can make it another 4-6 weeks after that as the season will probably remain in full swing through October, and this year, probably into early November.

------------------------------------------------------------

