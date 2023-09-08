Reports of storm damage in Acadiana

There are reports of damage caused by the Friday afternoon thunderstorms in Acadiana.

In Acadia Parish, some homes had damages and a restaurant sign on a large pole fell on a car, according to Crowely Police Chief Troy Hebert.

According to Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods, there is storm damage throughout the parish. There was an 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound that was knocked over from high winds. He said there were several power lines knocked down along with a lot of downed trees in the area.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information on the extent of damage.

