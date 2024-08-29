Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Thursday's Planner: Rain and clouds plus disturbance in the Atlantic!

Posted

An upper-level disturbance is lingering over the western Gulf, bringing a surge of tropical moisture to Louisiana. This has increased the chances of rain in Acadiana over the Labor Day weekend. There is a possibility of heavy downpours and a few strong storms. However, temperatures will be pleasant, ranging from the 70s to 80s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Acadiana could receive between 2-7 inches of rain over the next seven days, which will help alleviate the recent dry conditions in the area.

1WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

There is a disturbance brewing in the Atlantic. The chance of formation is up to 40% over the next seven days as it moves west across the southern Caribbean. A tropical depression could form next week.

1NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.