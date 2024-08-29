Thursday's Planner: Rain and clouds plus disturbance in the Atlantic!

An upper-level disturbance is lingering over the western Gulf, bringing a surge of tropical moisture to Louisiana. This has increased the chances of rain in Acadiana over the Labor Day weekend. There is a possibility of heavy downpours and a few strong storms. However, temperatures will be pleasant, ranging from the 70s to 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Acadiana could receive between 2-7 inches of rain over the next seven days, which will help alleviate the recent dry conditions in the area.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There is a disturbance brewing in the Atlantic. The chance of formation is up to 40% over the next seven days as it moves west across the southern Caribbean. A tropical depression could form next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.