The Saharan Dust returns tomorrow lower rain chances possible

It's been quite rainy since summer started. While daily rain is manageable, flooding is not. If you're hoping for more sunshine, I have some good news! The Saharan Dust will be sweeping across Texas and Louisiana tomorrow, which should help reduce the chances of rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect hazy and dusty skies to return. By late Sunday, the dust will shift toward the east, leading to higher rain chances afterward.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, before that, rain chances remain fairly low over the next five days, up to 40%.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we've noted all week, temperatures will stay consistent tonight and tomorrow. We can expect mild and humid nights, along with hot and muggy afternoons throughout the weekend, with a few sprinkles of showers and storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.