The Saharan Dust returns tomorrow lower rain chances possible

It's been quite rainy since summer started. While daily rain is manageable, flooding is not. If you're hoping for more sunshine, I have some good news! The Saharan Dust will be sweeping across Texas and Louisiana tomorrow, which should help reduce the chances of rain.
Expect hazy and dusty skies to return. By late Sunday, the dust will shift toward the east, leading to higher rain chances afterward.
However, before that, rain chances remain fairly low over the next five days, up to 40%.
As we've noted all week, temperatures will stay consistent tonight and tomorrow. We can expect mild and humid nights, along with hot and muggy afternoons throughout the weekend, with a few sprinkles of showers and storms.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.