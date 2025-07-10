Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The Saharan Dust returns tomorrow lower rain chances possible

d2.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
d2.png
d3.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Posted
and last updated

It's been quite rainy since summer started. While daily rain is manageable, flooding is not. If you're hoping for more sunshine, I have some good news! The Saharan Dust will be sweeping across Texas and Louisiana tomorrow, which should help reduce the chances of rain.

d2.png

Expect hazy and dusty skies to return. By late Sunday, the dust will shift toward the east, leading to higher rain chances afterward.

d3.png

However, before that, rain chances remain fairly low over the next five days, up to 40%.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

As we've noted all week, temperatures will stay consistent tonight and tomorrow. We can expect mild and humid nights, along with hot and muggy afternoons throughout the weekend, with a few sprinkles of showers and storms.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.