The mercury rises tonight with warmer temperatures tomorrow

Breyanna Lewis/KATC
The mercury rises tonight! It'll be a mild one with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow’s highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s, accompanied by breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Some areas farther east could be flirting with 90°!

The weather models are still indecisive about the rain chances for Sunday. Expect a lower chance of rain for Easter, around 30%, with a higher likelihood in northern Louisiana. A severe weather threat remains for Central and Northern Louisiana. A few isolated showers in Acadiana can’t be ruled out. It’s a good idea to have a backup plan in case of a passing shower.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

