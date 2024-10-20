Watch Now
Temperatures warm up and sunny skies continue

The weather in Louisiana will remain dry and warm over the next seven to ten days due to a high-pressure over the Gulf. There are no systems expected to move through Acadiana in the near future, which means that drought conditions will continue to worsen. Expect sunny skies to persist.

Euro 500mb Sfc Temps.png

Temperatures will stay above average as we head into next week, mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Mornings will be cool, ranging from the 50s to the 60s.

10 Day Forecast

10 Day Evening.png

In the tropics, there are currently two named systems - Tropical Storm Nadine and Hurricane Oscar. Tropical Storm Nadine has made landfall in Belize as it continues to move westward through Guatemala. Both systems are not a threat to the U.S.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

Hurricane Oscar is expected to maintain hurricane status through Monday before weakening to a tropical storm on Tuesday. It is forecasted to take a sharp turn to the northeast.

Hurricane Tracker 2 2023.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

