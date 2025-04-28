Sunshine gives way to increasing rain chances later this week

The weather will be calm over the next couple of days, with mild temperatures tonight ranging from the 60s to 70s.

Tomorrow, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will remain steady, varying by just a few degrees.

There is a slight chance of sporadic showers this week, but widespread rainfall is unlikely. Any precipitation is expected to total less than 1 inch. The best chance for rain is on Friday, when a shallow cold front is expected to move in, bringing slightly cooler temperatures.

