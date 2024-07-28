Summer heat is back this week, and a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic!

The summer heat has returned, with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-90s across the state tomorrow. There is not much rainfall expected in Acadiana this week, with rain chances below 40% over the next seven days. Showers or thunderstorms may occur mostly in the afternoon.

Heat advisories have been issued in northern Louisiana, with heat index values reaching the triple-digits. While there are no heat alerts for Acadiana tomorrow, it wouldn't be surprising if they are issued.

In the Atlantic, a disturbance is being monitored, and the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the system to a 40% chance of formation over the next 7 days. There is a possibility of it developing into a tropical depression.

