Stormy weather comes to an end

There are only two more days of unsettled weather before a cold front arrives on Friday, which will bring an end to our rainy week and month!

It seems we're in for a battle of the weather models. The GRAF model predicts showers and storms around 7 AM, while the HRRR model shows only clouds at the same time.

Looking ahead to the afternoon at 3 PM, both models indicate just a few spotty showers. Overall, the timing is tricky, but we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the morning and afternoon. So, keep your umbrella handy!

Acadiana is under a low-end (1/5) threat of severe weather today and tomorrow. Any storms that develops may produce gusty winds, large hail, or even a brief spin-up tornado. In terms of rainfall, we could see amounts of up to two inches or more in some areas.

