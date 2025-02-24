Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spring-like temperatures this week with little to no rainfall

CPC Temp 8-14 Outlook.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
CPC Temp 8-14 Outlook.png
Posted
and last updated

We are currently transitioning from a colder airmass to a warmer airmass, which means we can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the country, including Acadiana, through the first week of March.

CPC Temp 8-14 Outlook.png

Tonight will be chilly, with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s with patchy to dense fog.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Tomorrow, highs will rise into the low 70s. The rest of the week is forecasted to remain warm, with temperatures generally in the 60s and 70s.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Rain chances are low this week, remaining below 30%. A weak cold front is anticipated early Thursday, leading to slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.