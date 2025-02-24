Spring-like temperatures this week with little to no rainfall

We are currently transitioning from a colder airmass to a warmer airmass, which means we can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the country, including Acadiana, through the first week of March.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight will be chilly, with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s with patchy to dense fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, highs will rise into the low 70s. The rest of the week is forecasted to remain warm, with temperatures generally in the 60s and 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rain chances are low this week, remaining below 30%. A weak cold front is anticipated early Thursday, leading to slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.