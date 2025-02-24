Spring-like temperatures this week with little to no rainfall

We are currently transitioning from a colder airmass to a warmer airmass, which means we can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the country, including Acadiana, through the first week of March.
Tonight will be chilly, with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s with patchy to dense fog.
Tomorrow, highs will rise into the low 70s. The rest of the week is forecasted to remain warm, with temperatures generally in the 60s and 70s.
Rain chances are low this week, remaining below 30%. A weak cold front is anticipated early Thursday, leading to slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.