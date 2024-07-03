Sneak peek of the Independence Day forecast and full details on Hurricane Beryl!

Heat alerts will continue today with a heat advisory from 11 AM to 7 PM for Evangeline, St. Landry, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, and Iberia parishes. Heat index values could reach up to 110°! Take extra precautions when outdoors.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day! It's going to be scorching hot, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and heat index values reaching up to 108°F. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon, so if you hear thunder, be sure to seek shelter indoors. If you're going to be outside for a while, make sure to stay hydrated by filling up your water bottles, and don't forget to pack some sunscreen to protect your skin!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Hurricane Beryl is currently in the Caribbean and is classified as a category four hurricane with sustained winds of 145 mph as of the 7 AM advisory. The hurricane's core is expected to pass just south of Jamaica later today, bringing hurricane-force winds, storm surge, and damaging waves to portions of Jamaica until early Thursday. However, wind shear is increasing, which should help weaken Beryl.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Beryl is forecasted to remain a hurricane until it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Thursday. As it moves into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the forecasted path becomes uncertain. It is expected to reemerge as a category one hurricane early Sunday morning. While Mexico and south Texas are in the long-term forecast, it's important to note that although Louisiana is not in the direct path, higher tides along the coast are possible. It's crucial to stay updated on the latest alerts and advisories!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.