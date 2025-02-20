Watch Now
Record low likely Friday morning with rain developing this weekend

Breyanna Lewis/KATC
The arctic airmass continues to linger across the southern region today. A second Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and remain in place until tomorrow morning.

Lafayette is likely to break a record low tonight, with the current record set at 29° from 1942. The forecast low is expected to be 27°, which will apply to the rest of Acadiana as well. Please remember to protect your people, plants, pipes, and pets!

Wind chills tonight are expected to range from 11° to 18°. Brrrrr!!

By the afternoon, temperatures will still be chilly, remaining in the 40s. On a positive note, we will gradually warm up this weekend and into next week.

Our next rainmaker is expected to arrive this weekend, bringing showers to the area. Current projections indicate rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 2.5 inches, so we may experience some pockets of heavy rainfall.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

