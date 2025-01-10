Rain is expected to continue this morning but will taper off before noon

We can expect the rain to end in Acadiana before noon. The low-pressure system continues its path eastward, bringing rain to the Gulf Coast, while areas to the northeast are dealing with snow, ice, sleet, and other winter weather.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This afternoon will be chilly, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s and breezy conditions. After the rain passes, the skies will remain cloudy.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s, with wind chills in the 20s, so patchy frost is possible.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We can finally expect a break in the clouds on Saturday, but another system will move in on Sunday and Sunday night, bringing scattered showers. Temperatures will rise into the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Check out the latest KATC 10-Day Forecast!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.