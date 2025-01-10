Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain is expected to continue this morning but will taper off before noon

Posted

We can expect the rain to end in Acadiana before noon. The low-pressure system continues its path eastward, bringing rain to the Gulf Coast, while areas to the northeast are dealing with snow, ice, sleet, and other winter weather.

GRAF Long Range.png

This afternoon will be chilly, with temperatures reaching the mid-40s and breezy conditions. After the rain passes, the skies will remain cloudy.

TrueView Today 2022.png

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s, with wind chills in the 20s, so patchy frost is possible.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
ICAST Wind Chills Next 48 Hours.png

We can finally expect a break in the clouds on Saturday, but another system will move in on Sunday and Sunday night, bringing scattered showers. Temperatures will rise into the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Check out the latest KATC 10-Day Forecast!

Daniel Three Day.png

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.